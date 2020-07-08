Former NFL Wide Receiver Has Passed Away At 71

A former NFL wide receiver and tight end has passed away at the age of 71.

Earl Thomas, a former wide receiver and tight end for the Chicago Bears, died earlier this month. He passed away on July 4 following an illness.

The Chicago Bears announced the tragic news on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Bears tight end and receiver Earl Thomas. Our hearts go out to his family, friends & loved ones,” Chicago announced.

From the Chicago Bears:

Selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 1971 draft out of the University of Houston, Thomas spent his first three seasons in Chicago. He appeared in 39 games with 28 starts, catching 47 passes for 748 yards and seven touchdowns. After appearing in 11 contests, all as a reserve, as a rookie in 1971, Thomas started all 14 games at tight end in 1972, catching 20 passes for 365 yards and three TDs. He then switched positions, opening all 14 contests at receiver in 1973, catching 24 passes for 343 yards and 4 TDs. Thomas was traded by the Bears to the St. Louis Cardinals Aug. 23, 1974 in exchange for center Wayne Mulligan, running back Cliff McClain and a 1975 seventh-round draft pick. Thomas played his final three NFL seasons with the Cardinals (1974-75) and Houston Oilers (1976).

Our thoughts are with Earl’s friends and family.

May he rest in peace.