The NFL always puts an emphasis on keeping quarterbacks protected. That’s why there was no debate about whether or not Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks should’ve been ejected by the referees on Monday night.

During the fourth quarter of action, Bears quarterback Justin Fields tried to get a first down for his team using his legs. Once he saw the Vikings’ defense swarm to him, he slid at the 15-yard line to protect himself.

Even though Fields clearly gave himself up, Kendricks followed through with his tackle and delivered a late hit on the rookie quarterback.

Flags came flying in on the play since it was clearly a helmet-to-helmet hit by Kendricks. After a very brief discussion, the officiating crew in Chicago decided to eject Kendricks.

Here’s the hit that Kendricks was ejected for:

#Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has been ejected for delivering this helmet-to-helmet shot on Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/uhiQpu7lE5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2021

There’s just no place in the NFL for hits like this.

Kendricks isn’t considered a dirty player by any means, but that was a foolish decision on his part. He could’ve seriously injured Fields if he made harder contact with his head/neck.

Thankfully, Fields quickly got up and went back to the Bears’ huddle with no issue.