ESPN Analyst Calls For Rookie Quarterback To Be Benched

On Thursday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick called for one of the top rookie quarterbacks in the NFL to be benched this weekend.

Due to the current situation in the Windy City, Riddick would like to see the Chicago Bears go with one of their veteran quarterbacks this Sunday instead of Justin Fields.

Fields is an incredibly talented player, but the Bears did an awful job of protecting him in Week 3. He was sacked nine times and finished the game with just 68 passing yards.

Riddick believes the Bears should sit Fields until they actually have the necessary pieces in place that’ll allow him to succeed.

“This team is just not set up for a young quarterback,” Riddick said. “As far he’s concerned, he needs to stay on the bench and really sit and learn.”

.@LRiddickESPN thinks the Bears made a mistake by starting Justin Fields last week instead of Nick Foles 👀 "[Justin Fields] needs to stay on the bench and really sit and learn." pic.twitter.com/pm6XbzVgfH — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 30, 2021

Bears head coach Matt Nagy hasn’t revealed who’ll be his starting quarterback this Sunday. He did, however, say that he’s had “healthy conversations” with his players this week.

“The best part of the last 48 to 72 hours is we’ve had some amazing, healthy conversations between coaches and coaches, between coaches and players, players and players, players and coaches,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune.

If Nagy chooses to start Fields for a second straight week, he’ll need to have a much better game plan in place for his rookie signal-caller.