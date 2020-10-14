ESPN Analyst Names “Most Obvious Fit” For Le’Veon Bell

The ill-fated union between Le’Veon Bell and the New York Jets officially came to an end last night when the team released the 28-year-old running back.

Bell’s production tanked in New York as he dealt with injuries, a subpar offensive line and an unimaginative offensive scheme. Is he the player he was when he was a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh? No, but he can still probably help a team.

Indeed, we’d expect Bell to draw interest on the open market, particularly from teams that want to add a veteran, change-of-pace presence to their backfield.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell named 10 teams that could be intrigued by Bell, including his old team, the Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, it was the Chicago Bears that Barnwell deemed “the most obvious fit” for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Bell would be a replacement for Tarik Cohen, who went down with a torn ACL at the end of September. David Montgomery is on the roster and would still be the featured back, but the 2019 third-rounder hasn’t looked good as the primary back, failing to top 30 yards rushing or receiving in each of the past two games. Chicago has used Cordarrelle Patterson as a change of pace, but Bell would immediately step in and take Cohen’s role in the offense, which should be something in the ballpark of eight to 10 touches per game.

Wherever he winds up, Bell said he “has a lot to prove” on Tuesday night. Without a doubt, we’d expect he wants to show the Jets that his failure in green was not his own fault.

In two games this season, Bell gained 74 yards rushing on 19 attempts and caught three passes for 39 yards.