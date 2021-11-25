ESPN Insider Has Latest On Matt Nagy’s Future With Bears

Time is running out on Matt Nagy in the Windy City, but it appears some reports about his future with the Chicago Bears were a bit premature.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Nagy would be fired following the Bears’ game against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Well, it turns out that’s not true.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Bears chairman George McCaskey told Nagy that the story about him being fire this Thursday is a “complete lie.” McCaskey also relayed this message to the players.

“Where it stands with Matt Nagy before today’s game vs. Detroit: George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week’s report was a ‘complete lie,’ per sources,” Schefter tweeted. “Nagy has not been told by anyone he’s being fired. McCaskey spoke to team Weds, and told players what he told Nagy.”

This lines up with what Nagy said during his press conference on Tuesday.

“That is not accurate,” Nagy said of the report. “I had great communication with ownership. … I have not had any discussions.”

Nagy has been on the hot seat for the past few weeks, but it sounds like he might be safe – for now. That being said, it seems like a coaching change is inevitable once the season is over.