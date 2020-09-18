ESPN Insider Has Latest On Potential Allen Robinson Trade

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has been in the news lately due to a contract dispute. It’s widely believed that he wants one of two things: A new contract, or a trade to a team that will give him one.

But one ESPN insider had some insight into the Robinson contract situation that makes the idea harder than it looks. On Friday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano pointed out a litany of problems that emerge that could stall a contract extension.

Ultimately, Graziano noted that Robinson has not formally asked for a trade. But he is determined to get a new contract, and is more than willing to take his talents elsewhere to get one.

“But if they don’t want to pay him what he believes he’s worth, sources say he has raised the idea of the Bears trading him to another team that will,” Graziano wrote. “Or at least one where he might be able to put up more impressive numbers in advance of free agency.”

Robinson is only 27 years old and in his seventh NFL season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 after leading the NFL in touchdown receptions with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After missing most of the 2017 season, Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chicago Bears in 2018. He was solid in 2018, but really thrived in 2019. Last year he logged a career-high 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

Just about any team in the league would be happy to pay Robinson what he’s worth. If the Bears want to keep a young, star wideout, they should probably make a better offer ASAP.