Former NFL GM Has 1 Team In Mind For Andrew Luck

Despite the fact Andrew Luck has been retired since 2019 and has missed the last two NFL seasons, there’s still speculation that one day he might return to football.

If he ever did come back, it wouldn’t be with the Indianapolis Colts, who are now committed to Carson Wentz after acquiring the former No. 2 pick via trade this offseason. Luck would have to restart his career elsewhere.

How about the Chicago Bears? We know they need a quarterback, and former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum thinks Chicago GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy need to swing big at the position in order to save their jobs.

On Get Up! today, Tannenbaum advocated for the Bears to do one of two things: convince Luck to come out of retirement, or trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Tannenbaum equated recruiting Luck to return to what he and the Jets did back in 2008 with Brett Favre.

.@RealTannenbaum thinks the Bears have only two options at QB if the GM and coach want to keep their jobs: convince Andrew Luck to come out of retirement, or trade for Sam Darnold. pic.twitter.com/EGTdBMdB0J — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 16, 2021

In our opinion, the likelihood of the Bears luring Luck out of retirement is extremely slim. It’s also impossible to compare Luck and Favre, as they don’t seem to share the same mentality when it comes to football.

Overall, Tannenbaum’s hypothetical scenario makes for fun offseason debate, but doesn’t seem realistic.