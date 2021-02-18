The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Sam Darnold Will Play In 2021

Earlier Thursday morning, ESPN’s Field Yates penned a column predicting the starting quarterback for all 32 NFL teams.

Yates correctly predicted that the Indianapolis Colts would trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. That trade happened just a few hours after the post went live on ESPN.

So, what else is Yates predicting? Well, he thinks the Chicago Bears, who were in the Carson Wentz sweepstakes, will trade for a different quarterback.

Yates predicts the Bears will make a trade for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The No. 3 overall pick has struggled in New York, but Yates thinks he can turn things around in a new city.

Why would the Bears made another bold play for a quarterback who has struggled so much over the past three seasons?

Yates explains:

“Bears GM Ryan Pace has to be much more focused on 2021 than life beyond it,” he said on ESPN. “Darnold represents a likely upgrade over what the Bears have in place, and there’s certainly a chance he could rise under different circumstances than what he had in New York. But honestly, it’s hard to peg the Bears’ next starter.”

Chicago has relied on an inconsistent Mitchell Trubisky over the past few seasons. Turning the keys over the Nick Foles during the 2020 season didn’t help either.

Perhaps Darnold will give the team what it needs to find success.


