ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Reveals Prediction For Mitch Trubisky

After leading the Chicago Bears to a massive fourth-quarter comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, it looks like Nick Foles is the guy in the Second City. That doesn’t bode well for Mitch Trubisky, as Dan Orlovsky pointed out.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up, the ESPN analyst declared that – barring an injury to Foles – Trubisky has started his last game for Chicago. He explained that Bears head coach Matt Nagy has likely been waiting for an opportunity to bench Trubisky.

“Nick Foles not only opened the door, but he stepped right through it and took over this football team,” Orlovsky said. “Mitchell Trubisky, barring injury to Nick Foles, will never play again for the Chicago Bears.”

Trubisky was pulled after going 13-of-22 for 128 yards and a touchdown with an interception. The Bears trailed 26-10 at that point, but Foles came in and led them on three straight touchdown drives to win the game.

"Mitchell Trubisky, barring injury to Nick Foles, will never play again for the Chicago Bears." —@danorlovsky7 😳 pic.twitter.com/wTBfIUh1qi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 28, 2020

At the start of the 2020 season, it really looked like Mitch Trubisky had turned the corner.

He had three touchdowns and a 104.2 passer rating in their season-opening win over the Detroit Lions. But in Week 2, the problems started to return with two interceptions in a win over the New York Giants.

When things went south against Atlanta, it looked like Nagy had seen enough. And the results speak for themselves. The Bears are now 3-0 and keeping pace with the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North crown.

Have we really seen the last of Mitch Trubisky under center for the Bears?