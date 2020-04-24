The Spun

Everyone’s Joking About Matt Nagy’s NFL Draft Setup

A closeup of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears in action during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

This year’s NFL Draft has been different to say the least. A fully-virtual draft has given fans access to each coach and general manager’s war room at home.

We’ve seen unique setups from several coaches around the league, but none more interesting than Matt Nagy’s war room. His setup is so bizarre that it’s the only thing people have been talking about since the second round of the draft began.

Nagy appears to have his play call sheets covering his walls. Some fans believe it’s an awesome look for the Bears head coach, while others are a tad alarmed.

One of the main jokes being made right now is that Nagy’s room is similar to the setting in an episode from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Chicago didn’t own a first-round pick in this year’s draft due to its trade for Khalil Mack.

At the moment, the Bears only have one selection on Day 2 of the draft. Perhaps that’ll change though, especially if the front office sees a player they value sliding down the board.

Until the Bears add new talent to their roster, the topic of conversation in the Windy City will revolve around Nagy’s war room.

