Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.

At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero hobbies.

"He says his wife Greta has told him for years to take up more hobbies but recently gave up, as all he has is his family and his work," tweeted Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

While Warren may have been trying to poke fun at himself with this admission, some people have been feeling sorry for him as a result of it.

"Yeah, that's not something to be proud of or even mention casually. At least, to me," said former Jeopardy! competitor Dave Singleton.

"If he has no hobbies, why isn’t his book finished?" asked another fan.

"Area man confesses lack of a life to world, wife nods in approval," said Northwestern student Ben Chasen.

"Can I recommend to Kevin Warren that he takes up a hobby such as watching anime?" asked SB Nation's JP Acosta.

"That...sounds kinda sad to me," said "Extra Points" publisher Matt Brown.

Before his stint as commissioner of the Big Ten from 2020 until this month, Warren spent more than two decades in the NFL, working for the Vikings, Lions and Rams.

During that time, he amassed experience working in the football administration, legal and business sectors. From 2015-19, he served as the Vikings' Chief Operating Officer.