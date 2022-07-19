Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly informed the team that he's retiring.

Prior to signing with the Falcons, Goldman was with the Chicago Bears. They selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

During his run with the Bears, Goldman racked up 175 combined tackles, 21 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Goldman only missed one season with the Bears. He opted out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before he went pro, Goldman was a standout at Florida State. He was part of the national championship team in 2014.

We wish Goldman all the best as he enters the next chapter of his career.