Former Bears Star Has Honest Comment About Mitchell Trubisky

Earlier this week, former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long spoke about the team’s decision to trade for a quarterback.

The Bears landed former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. Chicago shipped a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville and took the full brunt of Foles’ salary.

After the trade, Bears general manager Ryan Pace suggested Foles and Mitchell Trubisky will battle it out for the starting role. Head coach Matt Nagy suggested Trubisky will get the first crack at it.

However, a former Bears star thinks the team brought in Foles to be the starting quarterback. three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long thinks the writing is on the wall for Trubisky.

Here’s what he had to say on Da Windy City Podcast.

“Long answer short, the writing is on the wall for my friend No. 10. We are potentially going to see him in another jersey in years to come here sooner rather than later. I think Nick Foles was brought in to be the starting quarterback. There is no real secret there.”

Foles and Trubisky will battle through training camp, but Long clearly thinks the former starter is on his way out.

Bears fans will be waiting eagerly to see who wins the job.