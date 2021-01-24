Former Championship NFL Kicker Has Passed Away At 84

The Chicago Bears had unfortunate news to announce this past Friday, as former kicker Roger LeClerc passed away at the age of 84.

LeClerc was selected in the 15th round of the 1959 draft. He spent his collegiate days at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Even though LeClerc’s career only lasted seven years, the Trinity product had some memorable moments with the Bears – none better than winning a championship in 1963.

Over the course of his professional career, LeClerc made 76-of-152 field goal attempts. The longest make of his career was from 50 yards. Additionally, he made 96.2 percent of his extra-point attempts.

Chicago released a statement on the loss of LeClerc on social media, tweeting “Former Bears kicker Roger LeClerc, a member of the 1963 NFL championship team, passed away Thursday at the age of 84. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

LeClerc is well-known for his abilities as a kicker, but he also played center and linebacker for the Bears. He actually had an interception back in 1963, and started a dozen games at linebacker in 1964.

After he retired from football, LeClerc spent his days as a math teacher in Agawam, Massachusetts for three decades.

Our thoughts are with the LeClerc family during this time.