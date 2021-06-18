Former Michigan Star Jake Butt Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

After four seasons with the Denver Broncos, former Michigan tight end Jake Butt became a free agent this offseason. It’s taken him a while, but he’s finally found a new team.

On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced that they have signed Butt, along with veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. In corresponding moves, they released defensive lineman Thomas Schaffer and offensive tackle Gunnar Vogel.

Butt was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, injuries kept him off the field for two full seasons.

He wound up playing in only eight games, receiving a grand total of 211 snaps – mostly in 2020. Butt finished his time in Denver with 10 receptions for 90 yards and four first downs.

We have signed TE Jake Butt, DL Mike Pennel and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/AB6sym2Sm9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 18, 2021

It’s an unfortunate contrast to the stardom Jake Butt had in Michigan (and not just because of his last name).

Butt played four years at Michigan, but really burst onto the scene as their starter in 2015. He earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors, along with the Ozzie Newsome and Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year awards.

The following year, Butt won the John Mackey Award, another First-Team All-Big Ten selection, and was a First-Team All-American.

Sadly, a torn ACL he suffered in the 2016 Orange Bowl caused severe damage to his leg. The Broncos still took him in the draft, but he hasn’t been the same since.

Hopefully Jake Butt will be able to get his NFL career back on track in Chicago.