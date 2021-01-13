Longtime NFL coach Chuck Pagano is reportedly calling it a career.

Pagano announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, per multiple reports. The 60-year-old had a long career in football.

Most recently, Pagano was serving as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator. Her served in that role for two years.

Prior to his stint in Chicago, Pagano was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2017. He went 53-43 as a head coach, including three straight seasons with an 11-5 record (2012-12).

Much of Chuck Pagano’s early career was centered in the collegiate ranks. He started at USC and went on to spend time with Miami, Boise State, East Carolina, UNLV and North Carolina. Pagano’s NFL teams included Cleveland, Oakland, Baltimore, Indianapolis and of course, Chicago.

Pagano’s best season as head coach of the Colts came in 2014. Indianapolis embarked on a memorable playoff run before falling to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Pagano was most recently the defensive coordinator of the Bears. He fared well in that position as his defenses were consistently some of the best in the NFL. Some felt the Chicago defense underachieved at times, though.

The Bears will now be in the market for a new defensive coordinator. That should be the only major coaching change as word on the street is both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace will be retained.