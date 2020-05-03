The Chicago Bears lost one of their top tight end of the 1990s this weekend as former starter Ryan Wetnight passed away.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Wetnight passed away on Friday following a battle with gastric cancer. Last January, he was successfully treated for the cancer, only for doctors to discover an inoperable tumor in his stomach later that year.

The former tight end went undrafted out of Stanford in 1993, and went on to play eight NFL seasons, seven with the Chicago Bears and one with the Green Bay Packers. He started 19 of 91 games for Chicago, recording 172 receptions for 1,522 yards and nine touchdowns.

Wetnight spent a good portion of his career as the backup tight end, but still saw action in at least 10 games per year. His best season came in 1997, when he caught a career-high 46 passes for 464 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears released a statement on his passing, expressing condolences to his family. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Our hearts are heavy with the news of former Bears TE Ryan Wetnight's passing after a courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/5AcKD18WUL — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 1, 2020

After retiring from the NFL, Wetnight became a real estate broker in his native California. He also worked as a wide receivers coach at a local high school.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Wetnight’s family and loved ones.