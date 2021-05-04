Coming off a career-best season with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Damiere Byrd has found a new home.

Byrd has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo. Last season in Foxborough, the fifth-year wideout caught 47 passes for 604 yards and one touchdown in a Patriots’ passing game that was anything but impressive in 2020.

Byrd heads to a Chicago team needing some depth at the receiver position. Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney are day-one starters. Byrd will compete for playing time as WR3 with Anthony Miller.

The real question is: which quarterback will Byrd be catching passes from this upcoming season?

The #Bears are signing WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal, source says. Coming off career highs with 47 catches and 604 yards with the #Patriots this past season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 4, 2021

Chicago was extremely fortunate to have Justin Fields fall all the way to pick No. 11 in last week’s 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears couldn’t pass up on taking the former Ohio State star. Fields enters a quarterback room needing a major facelift.

The Bears moved on from Mitch Trubisky and then signed Andy Dalton this off-season. With Fields now in play, the Bears will have one of the more interesting quarterback competitions on their hands. Fields will obviously eventually be the starter, it’s just a matter of when.

Chicago could be a trendy pick to win the NFC North this upcoming season. Green Bay is a mess, given its situation with Aaron Rodgers. The Minnesota Vikings have underwhelmed these past few seasons and Detroit is once again undergoing a rebuild.

With Fields at the helm, the Bears should be one of the more exciting teams to watch in 2021.