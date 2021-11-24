The Spun

Here's What Bears Owner Reportedly Told Players About Matt Nagy

There have been a lot of no-so-quiet rumors and reports this week stating that the Chicago Bears‘ Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions could be the final game for head coach Matt Nagy.

But on Wednesday, the Bears responded to those rumors internally. According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Bears chairman George McCaskey reportedly spoke to the team to inform that there is “no truth to the rumors.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that a firing won’t take place anyway. We’ve seen plenty of owners treat rumors of their coach’s firing as a mere delay to the inevitable in the past.

The Bears are 3-7 but well beyond any realistic hope of making the playoffs this year – let alone winning a Super Bowl. A win tomorrow over the winless Lions probably won’t change that.

Matt Nagy is 31-27 as the Bears head coach but is 19-23 since 2019. Chicago hired Nagy in 2018 he served as offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. But despite his offensive background, the Bears offense rarely ever thrived.

After scoring 421 points in 2018 – the fourth-most in franchise history – the Bears offense quickly stagnated. Over the past three years they’ve ranked in the bottom 10 each season. It’s only thanks to their superb defense that their anemic offense allowed them to go 16-16 between 2019 and 2020.

So Thursday’s game against the Lions may not be Nagy’s last stand. But it certainly feels like his days in Chicago are numbered.

How many more games will Matt Nagy serve as head coach of the Chicago Bears?

