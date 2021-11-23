Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy attended his son’s playoff game for Lake Forest over the weekend. Unfortunately, a “Fire Nagy” chant broke out during the game.

On Tuesday, Cary-Grove principal Dr. Neil Lesinski released a statement on this incident. The school has apologized on its students’ behalf.

“At the recent Cary-Grove vs. Lake Forest 6A high school football game played on Saturday, November 20, members of the Cary-Grove student body began a chant targeting the parent of one of the Lake Forest team members and family,” the school said in a press release. “On behalf of Cary-Grove High School, I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by the administration at the game. We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them an opportunity to reflect and correct their actions.”

Here’s the full statement from Cary-Grove High School:

This incident that took place between Cary-Grove and Lake Forest received a lot of negative attention over the weekend. Several media members called out the fans for crossing the line.

“Fire Nagy chants at his son’s football game,” Jay Zawaski of WBBM Newsradio said. “Is this how low we’ve gone? The emboldenment of the worst people on earth is at hand. This is trash. From what we know Nagy is a good man. There’s a time and a place and this isn’t it.”

“No matter how much fans want a coach gone, chanting for a guy to get fired while at his son’s football game is never OK,” ESPN’s Ben Baby said. “Unnecessary behavior toward Chicago’s Matt Nagy here.”

Hopefully, the students who started this chant can learn from this incident.