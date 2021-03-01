Ian Rapoport Names 1 Team To Watch For QB Alex Smith

Alex Smith will reportedly soon become a free agent. Washington is expected to release the veteran quarterback on Monday. Now, football fans are curious as to where Smith will play for the 2021 season.

Smith’s miraculous return to the gridiron last season was also a thorn in Washington’s longterm plans at the position. The 36-year-old admitted as much in a recent interview.

“When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan,” Smith said last week. “They didn’t see it, didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability. Heck no, they didn’t want me there.”

The Washington Football Team is soon expected to release Smith as the team looks ahead to the future. Smith, meanwhile, will soon become a free agent as his career takes its last turn.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport thinks there’s one team to watch in the Smith sweepstakes this off-season: the Chicago Bears. The Bears are in desperate need for a new quarterback, and Smith could be a bridge for the team until the 2022 season.

From NFL Now: The Washington Football Team is expected to release QB Alex Smith and he still wants to play. If that holds, the #Bears would be one of the teams that makes sense… pic.twitter.com/JVcGyZX9SB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Alex Smith wouldn’t exactly solve the Bears’ quarterback problems heading into the 2021 season. But he would provide excellent mentorship and leadership for a team in desperate need of both at the quarterback position.

Even if the Bears sign Smith, there’s no guarantee he’ll be their starting quarterback. Nick Foles could also be an option.

The reality is Chicago’s quarterback plans for 2021 are limited. Foles and Smith might be the best options, barring an unprecedented trade.