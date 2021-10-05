Injury Diagnosis Is Reportedly In For David Montgomery

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had to leave Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions early due to a knee injury. His status for the rest of the regular season was unknown until this Tuesday morning.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano is reporting that Montgomery is expected to miss four-to-five weeks. It’s a tough blow to the Bears’ offense, but at least it’s not a season-ending injury.

Montgomery has been outstanding for the Bears this season, rushing for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries. He also has six receptions for 49 yards.

Per source, tests showed Bears RB David Montgomery has a knee sprain that’s expected to keep him out 4-5 weeks. Not season-ending, but Bears will be without their starting RB for a while. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 5, 2021

Chicago will undoubtedly miss Montgomery’s contributions on the field for the next month, but he could still make a positive impact during that time due to his leadership skills.

Earlier this week, Bears quarterback Justin Fields detailed just how important Montgomery is to the team – on and off the field.

“David’s a leader,” Fields said, via ESPN. “He’s one of the team captains. He talks to us before every game. I mean, he’s a dog. He’s bringing the same energy every day at practice and every game. And I hope my boy, I hope it’s not too serious. But you know, even if it is, he’s still going to be a leader on this team and still going to continue to lead this offense each and every day.”

Hopefully, Montgomery can return to 100 percent very soon and help the Bears during the second half of the regular season.