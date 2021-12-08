Report: Interesting Name Mentioned For Bears Head Coach

At this point, the NFL world assumes that Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears will part ways at the end of the 2021 season. If that does happen, the front office will need to make sure they bring in the right coach to develop Justin Fields and the rest of the Bears’ young core.

According to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, one of the names being mentioned for the Bears’ job is Leslie Frazier.

Frazier, 62, has been the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills since 2017. Prior to joining the Bills, he spent time on the Baltimore Ravens’ staff as a secondary coach.

Though this would be an odd hire from the outside looking in, Frazier does have experience as a head coach in the NFL. He owned a 21-32 record during his stint as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Leslie Frazier to the @ChicagoBears is among the interesting connections in this #NFL coaching carousel update from @JFowlerESPN and @DanGrazianoESPN.

While the idea of the Bears replacing Nagy with Frazier may not excite the fan base, there’s no question that Frazier is qualified for the job.

That being said, the Bears will most likely want to speak with a few offensive-minded coaches as well. It would be interesting to see what Fields can do with a talented play-caller, like Byron Leftwich or Kellen Moore.

