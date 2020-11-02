Dez Bryant Has A Message For Bears WR Javon Wims

The Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints game turned ugly earlier this evenings. Javon Wims, a third-year receiver out of Georgia for the Bears, swung on Saints cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson twice, leading to a scrum on the field.

Gardner-Johnson had poked Wims’ teammate Anthony Miller in the face, through his facemask. That’s obviously pretty disrespectful, but Wims elevated things to a very unnecessary level.

He tapped Gardner-Johnson to get his attention after a play, and then hit him with a huge haymaker. The Saints corner was wearing a helmet, so he wasn’t affected and barely flinched. Wims then punched him again, before the teams and officials got involved.

Wims was tossed from the game, which just went to overtime. Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant, recently signed by the Baltimore Ravens, was not impressed. “You are a great player bro, but that wasn’t cool.. regardless of the situation,” Bryant said on Twitter. “You had time to think and you still did that.”

That is pretty much the universal takeaway from that play. Javon Wims certainly wasn’t unprovoked, but that reaction was way beyond the pale.

Wims had one catch for nine yards before being tossed. The Bears came back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The two teams are in overtime, tied at 23. The Chicago Bears have the ball with a chance to win the game with a score.

