Bears WR Javon Wims Reveals Why He Punched C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims went at New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday afternoon, but not in a good way.

The Bears wide receiver threw multiple open-hand punches at the Saints cornerback during Sunday’s game. Wims was ejected from the contest, which was won in overtime by New Orleans.

At the time of the incident, it was unclear why Wims was so upset with Gardner-Johnson. The punches seemed to come out of nowhere.

However, Wims claims he had a good reason for being upset with Gardner-Johnson. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, he explained what happened to Bears coaches.

“Javon Wims told team officials that Saints CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson spit on him, in addition to ripping out Wims’ mouthpiece, during Sunday’s game before Wims sucker punched Gardner-Johnson, per sources,” the NFL Network insider reported.

Gardner-Johnson, of course, is the Saints cornerback who had a practice incident with teammate Michael Thomas. It’s unclear what exactly happened at that practice, but the New Orleans cornerback appears to be a magnet for drama.

#Bears WR Javon Wims told team officials that #Saints CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson spit on him, in addition to ripping out Wims' mouthpiece, during Sunday's game before Wims sucker punched Gardner-Johnson, per sources. Wims was ejected. The NFL is now considering a suspension, too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

The NFL is expected to rule on a punishment for Wims as early as this week. It’s possible the Chicago Bears wide receiver will face a significant fine and suspension.