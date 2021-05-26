Jay Cutler Makes His Pick For Bears’ Starting Quarterback

The Chicago Bears will determine in training camp who their starting quarterback will be. But former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has an idea of who should win the Week 1 job.

Appearing on ESPN Chicago’s Waddle and Silvy, Cutler argued that the Bears should be careful with rookie first-round pick Justin Fields. He pointed out that Peyton Manning had a rough rookie season and suggested that the team shouldn’t rush Fields to play as a rookie. Cutler said that Andy Dalton is more than capable of starting for the Bears at the beginning of the season.

“It’s hard to say, alright, he’s 100% ready and we’re good to go with him. But I hope I’m wrong,” Cutler said. “No one knows if he’s ready or not, there’s still preseason, training camp and all this stuff. Look at Peyton Manning. Didn’t he have the rookie record for interceptions? He went ou there and did it, but it wasn’t pretty.

“At the quarterback position, especially the first round and (going to) a team that has struggled a little bit, I think it’s hard to say he’s 100% ready and we’re good to go with him.”

Cutler said that Fields could have a rough transition moving from college to the NFL because the talent level will even out quickly.

“This isn’t Ohio State, this isn’t college football, the playing field gets leveled really quickly in the NFL,” Cutler said. “You’re going to get humbled and bad things are going to happen and you have to deal with it. You want to limit your mistakes as you get older and see things. Hopefully the organization builds around him and gives him a chance to win.

“You’re going to get in the NFL and you’re going to get picked off, get sacked or make the wrong read. All these things are going to happen. You’re going to get some bad calls off the sideline. Some of these things are going to be out of your control, they’re just going to happen. That’s some of the mental toughness of controlling what you can control.”

Dalton is the veteran and was designated as “QB1” by the Bears over a month ago.

Should the Bears take Cutler’s advice and wait to start Justin Fields?