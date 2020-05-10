Jay Cutler’s Mother’s Day Post For Kristin Cavallari Is Going Viral

Divorces can get ugly, and we’ve seen that lately with some of the Jay Cutler-Kristin Cavallari reports, but the former NFL quarterback is taking the high road today.

Cutler, two weeks after he and Cavallari announced they are splitting up, shared a classy message for his now ex-wife on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one,” he wrote on Instagram.

Cutler shared a photo of Cavallari with their three children. He’s getting praised for his classy message in the wake of the divorce.

Cutler and Cavallari announced on April 26 that they are divorcing. They had been together for 10 years and married for the last seven.

“With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the couple announced.

Divorces are tough, but if Cutler’s Instagram post is any indication, the couple is making sure their children are the priority.