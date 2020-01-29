Jay Cutler Shares His Advice For Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

Jay Cutler’s eight-year tenure as the Chicago Bears’ QB may not have gone the way anyone wanted, but it’s clear he wants his successor in Chicago to succeed. To that end, he’s offered up some sage advice for Bears QB Mitch Trubisky.

Appearing on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Cutler called on Trubisky to ignore the media’s criticisms of him. Cutler explained that he could tell how much criticism bothers him, and could see the difference in his demeanor between when the Bears were struggling and when they were thriving.

“Don’t read anything. You watch some of his press conferences and you can tell it really bothers him sometimes. The media thrives when they have a season like they did Vs going 13-3.”

Despite making the Pro Bowl and leading the Bears to a 12-4 record in 2018, Trubisky fell back down to earth this past year.

Trubisky’s numbers dropped almost across the board as the Bears went just 8-8 and missed the playoffs. During that season, Trubisky took a lot of heat from the media.

Cutler is no stranger to media criticism. He drew the ire of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on numerous occasions for his demeanor and not playing up to his contract.

The Chicago Bears have maintained that they’re committed to Trubisky, but plenty of QBs that have faced as much media criticism and scrutiny as him have crumbled under pressure.

The 2020 season will be a decisive year for the Bears starting QB.

Should Trubisky take Cutler’s advice?