Jay Glazer Says 1 Team Will Be ‘Big Players’ On QB Carousel

The upcoming NFL offseason already appears to be taking shape and with it, there will be a deep group of quarterbacks looking for greener pastures. With Matthew Stafford and likely Deshaun Watson among the available targets, plenty of organizations will prepare to make their moves over the coming weeks.

FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer spoke to the Chicago Bears’ situation and how the NFC North team would do well to pay attention to this offseason’s quarterback carousel. He believes that Matt Nagy and company need to do something at the position in order to compliment their stout defense.

At this point, while the Bears could stick with former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky or well-paid free agent Nick Foles, there’s a chance that neither will be the the man for the job in Chicago, leaving the organization in a bind.

Glazer broke down what he thinks the Bears should do when it comes to assessing the quarterback market this spring.

“[The Bears] are gonna be big players [in the quarterback carousel],” Glazer said in a segment on Monday. “They know they have to. They know that their entire offseason, their future really, hinges on them finding the right guy. Finding a quarterback where they don’t keep having to have a quarterback carousel. If you have an offensive guy like Matt Nagy, you want to find somebody that can team up with him for a long time. If I’m them, I’m exhausting whatever I think my top three options are. I’m doing everything I can to get those top three options.”

Who will land Matt Stafford? Latest on Dak getting a new deal? What will Bears do at QB for next season?@JayGlazer answers those questions and more in this #AskGlazer! (Sponsored by @TruistNews) pic.twitter.com/BxtXfdZNnN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 25, 2021

Glazer continued on, listing Watson as his primary target, really for any team in need of a quarterback this offseason. He also said that the Bears should take a look as the asking price for Stafford and potentially poach the veteran from their NFC North rival–if Detroit would deal him within the division.

Either way, Glazer and most NFL fans agree: Chicago needs a quarterback and fast.