Jay Glazer Shares Big Update On Bears Quarterback Situation

It is only a matter of when, not if, the Chicago Bears make the change at quarterback from Andy Dalton to rookie Justin Fields.

According to FOX’s Jay Glazer, the transition might take place sooner rather than later. On FOX’s pregame show today, Glazer said Fields is keeping the pressure on the coaching staff with his play in practice.

He also predicted that we might see Fields in the starting lineup “within the next few weeks.”

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields continues to impress the Bears coaching staff, per @JayGlazer on @NFLonFOX. Glazer: “I think you could see Justin Fields in the starting lineup within the next few weeks." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 19, 2021

This was bound to happen. You don’t give up as many assets as the Bears did to trade up to draft Fields if you don’t want to play him early and often.

For now, Dalton is starting again today against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Fields saw some action in certain spots last week and will continue to do so. Every snap he takes is must-see television for Bears fans.

Pretty soon, he’ll be taking all of them in games.