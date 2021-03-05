Jimmy Graham Announces He Was Involved In Car Accident

On Thursday night, Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham announced he was involved in a car accident.

The accident reportedly occurred on Thursday morning in Miami, according to a report from Andy Slater. “Bears TE Jimmy Graham was in a single vehicle rollover crash in Miami on Thursday morning,” he said on Twitter.

“He was not injured and did not even want to be checked out by paramedics,” Slater said, revealing more details of the accident. “Graham was not at fault, I’m told. He swerved to avoid a car that was blocking the road.”

Later Thursday afternoon, Graham confirmed he was in an accident. The Bears tight end said he swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane. Thankfully, Graham said he walked away from the vehicle without injury.

Just wanted to get ahead of this and tell everybody I’m fine. Was in an accident this morning trying to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane. I walked away from it unscathed. Blessings — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) March 4, 2021

It’s great news from Graham considering the situation could have turned out to be much worse.

In his first season with the Bears, Graham finished the season with 50 receptions for 456 yards. He led the team with eight touchdowns on the year.