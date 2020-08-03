Another Chicago Bears Player Has Opted Out Of The Season

Another Chicago Bears player has decided he won’t be playing in the 2020 season.

Bears safety Jordan Lucas is opting out of the 2020 season, the team announced on Monday. Lucas signed a one-year deal worth $1-million with Chicago this off-season. It’s unclear what his future with the organization holds.

The Penn State alum has been in the NFL for four years. Miami selected Lucas in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Dolphins before signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, where he’s been up until his deal with Chicago. He’s racked up 47 tackles and one pick in 49 career games.

But Lucas won’t be playing this season. The Bears safety has opted out of the year, as announced by the Bears on Monday afternoon.

Another opt-out: #Bears safety Jordan Lucas opts out of 2020 season https://t.co/t3IIUGWEtC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2020

Jordan Lucas is the second Bears player to opt out of the 2020 season. He joins teammate and Chicago defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.

Lucas would’ve added depth to the Chicago defense. He’s primarily played on special teams throughout his NFL career.

Lucas’ decision won’t hurt the Bears too badly. But it goes to show the decisions players are being forced to make in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players have until later this week to decide on whether or not they plan to opt out of the 2020 season.

The Chicago Bears begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Detroit Lions in a pivotal NFC North division contest.