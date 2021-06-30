Look: Justin Fields Shows Off His Arm Accuracy

Justin Fields stood out amongst quarterbacks at the college level, establishing himself as one of the most reliable playmakers in the country. However, some doubts have been cast about his ability to thrive in the NFL.

Those same doubts caused Fields to fall to No. 11, where the Chicago Bears traded up to select him in this year’s NFL Draft. Now, the former Ohio State Buckeye is out to prove those who passed on him wrong.

A video of Fields that surfaced on Wednesday will surely help his case.

At a workout, the 22-year-old quarterback made a bet that he could hit the crossbar from 35 yards out on the first try. Fields went over to the 25-yard line, on the left hash, before unleashing a perfect pass that drilled the upright, dead center.

“Stop playing with me,” Fields said after the pinpoint throw.

Fields’ accuracy was on full display during his college days in Columbus, especially during his senior season. He completed 70.2 percent of his passes and threw just six interceptions in eight games, compared to 22 touchdowns.

Pinpoint accuracy or not, the Bears seem content to have their first-round pick start his rookie year on the bench. Chicago brought in veteran quarterback Andy Dalton before selecting Fields at No. 11 and have given the 33-year-old the starting job for the time being.

Although he’s likely itching to get out on the field, the Bears rookie respected the decision and vowed to do everything he could to help the team, no matter what his role was.

“If I don’t believe in it, it’s not going to work out,” Fields said earlier this month. “My job is strictly [to] get better and be the best quarterback I can be and hope my team wins. That’s what I’m going to do whether it’s starting, whether it’s sitting, I’m going to do whatever is going to help us win.”

Considering the Bears selected Fields so high in the draft, and his obvious natural talent, it shouldn’t be long before he gets a chance to start.

