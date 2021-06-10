Bears Wide Receiver Has Telling Admission On Justin Fields

Everything we’ve heard from Chicago Bears camp over the last few weeks is that Justin Fields is the real deal. The team traded up to take the Ohio State star in the first-round, and while he may not start Week 1, it sounds like he’s cementing himself as the team’s franchise quarterback.

Head coach Matt Nagy said he is “everything that we thought he was going to be when he got here.” He praised Fields’ ability to not get too high or low on a given play.

He’s impressing his new teammates as well. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney spoke to the media on Wednesday and had some serious praise for the rookie.

When asked what is “unique or special” about Justin Fields’ deep ball, Mooney called it “beautiful.” “He knows where he wants to put it and it’s very accurate. He wants it out in front of you, and he’ll get frustrated with himself if its not there.”

“I’ve caught one or two deep balls from him. The very first one he threw up to me, I was smiling mid-route, just seeing the ball in the air and where it was place,” Mooney added answering a follow-up question. “He’s very accurate with his ball, and he understands exactly where he wants the ball.”

Mooney said that his new teammate Fields is a “great person as well,” so it sounds like the Buckeyes great has made a very strong impression on his new teammates.

Mooney is entering his second year with the Bears, after being a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He impressed as a rookie, catching 61 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns. Now, he hopes to cement himself as a central piece of this rebuilding Chicago Bears offense. If he develops some solid chemistry with Fields, that could go a long way to making himself indispensable.

[Chicago Bears]