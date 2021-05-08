Photo: Justin Fields Honored With Mural In Hometown

Justin Fields has the potential to be the Chicago Bears‘ savior. He already has plenty of believers supporting him, too.

The Bears were extremely fortunate Fields fell all the way to pick No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft last week. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers all passed on the former Ohio State star, instead rolling the dice with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, in that order.

Fields, who has superstar potential written all over him, now enters an organization desperate for a franchise quarterback. Even the fans are ready for the Fields era to begin.

One fan in particular honored Fields with an awesome mural. Better yet, it’s in Fields’ hometown of Kennesaw, GA.

Take a look.

Will Justin Fields turn into the NFL’s next star quarterback? Only time will tell, but the potential’s there.

The Bears have struggled finding the right guy at quarterback for years now. The Mitch Trubisky experiment was a disaster. They finally moved on from the former No. 2 overall pick earlier this off-season.

They then went out and signed Andy Dalton, adding him to a quarterback room which already features Nick Foles. Simply put, Fields will have plenty of experienced quarterbacks to learn from this off-season, which could speed up his progression.

Chicago may be hesitant rushing Fields into action, given its veteran options at the position. But it’s only a matter of time before the rookie takes over the Bears offense.

[Terence M. Young]