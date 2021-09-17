ESPN Analyst Has Wild Prediction For Justin Fields, Bears

The Chicago Bears started off the 2021 season with a disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Matt Nagy’s offense struggled with Andy Dalton under center, and the defense just couldn’t stop Matthew Stafford from connecting on passes downfield. The game had plenty clamoring for more Justin Fields than what we saw on Sunday.

Although the Bears haven’t even taken the field yet for Week 2 of the season, ESPN’s Rob Ninkovich has a crazy idea that he believes could bring the franchise back to its glory days.

Ninkovich used his “Bears superfan voice” on ESPN’s Get Up to say that Chicago should start Fields and bring legendary coach Mike Ditka back into the building.

“At a time like this, we know Ditka would make the best choice possible for the Bears,” Ninkovich said. “Ditka plus the Bears is a Category 5 of power. Call Ditka, Coach Nagy. You will use his powers to get to Super Bowl 55. If you get Ditka, and the Bears and Fields on the field, their unstoppable force will take them all the way to the Super Bowl.”

.@ninko50 has a message for Matt Nagy from the Bears' superfans: "If you get Ditka, and the Bears and Fields on the field, their unstoppable force will take them all the way to the Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/XZh3XO7OjN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 17, 2021

A reunion between the Bears and Ditka, who is 81 years old and hasn’t coached since 1999, is extremely unlikely at this time.

As for Fields, the coaching staff apparently wants to wait until at least Week 4 to make him the starter.

“The plan was for him not to be the starter before Week 4,” Fox insider Jay Glazer said. “That one I can tell you without a doubt. The Bears were really hoping their defense would come up big, they’d be able to play ball control football and Andy Dalton would be able to manage that team and Justin Fields could just learn. They did want to take him along a lot more slowly than throwing him in there in Game 1 or Game 2 or something along those lines.”

Bears fans, what do you think about Ninkovich’s wild prediction?

