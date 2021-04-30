Justin Fields Has 1-Word Message After Going To Bears

The Chicago Bears made one of the biggest moves of the first round on Thursday, trading up eight spots to take Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Fields was the fourth quarterback taken in the first round, following Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, who were all off the board with the first three picks. By going No. 12 overall, he becomes the second highest-drafted OSU quarterback of all-time.

Even though Fields dropped out of the top 10, he’s not sweating it as he gets ready to start his professional career. Fields appeared focused and ready during his on-camera interview with ABC after being chosen, and he sent out a one-word reaction to his selection on Twitter.

“Blessed,” was the word Fields chose.

Fields will likely compete with free agent signing Andy Dalton for the starting role in Chicago. If he doesn’t win the job out of camp, you can bet he won’t have to wait long to be elevated to QB1.

Earlier today, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day summed up his thoughts on Fields and what he’ll bring to his NFL team.

“Whoever drafts Justin is going to get a guy that’s the most competitively tough guy I’ve ever been around,” Day said on ESPN.

Long-suffering Bears fans who are desperate for a quarterback have to love hearing that.