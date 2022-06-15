Justin Fields Has Honest Admission About Bears' Offense

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Justin Fields is nothing if not honest as he prepares for his second season with the Chicago Bears.

Asked following minicamp on Tuesday if he is ready to the 2022 campaign to get underway, Fields was candid about the state of the team's offense.

“Uh, no,” Fields said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m not ready for the season to start.

“I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest. We’re not ready to play a game right now. And when that time comes, we will be ready. So, right now, no — not ready to play a game.”

Sure, Fields' comments are going to elicit some jokes, considering how poor the Bears have been offensively lately. But, if we're being honest, it was refreshing to hear the young QB speak the truth.

No NFL team is ready to play a game in mid-June, and Chicago has a new head coach and offensive coordinator. There's no guarantee the unit will gel, but if they do, it is going to take some time.

“Right now, they’re throwing a lot at us,” Fields said. “They’re pretty much throwing the whole playbook at us — which is good right now, but, of course, there are going to be mistakes. But we’d rather have the mistakes come right now than later in the fall or [training] camp.”

As a rookie in 2021, Fields completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

While Fields began last year as a backup to Andy Dalton, he is now the Bears' unquestioned starter.