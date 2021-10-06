Justin Fields Has Brutally Honest Answer To Reporter’s Question

Justin Fields was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in large part because he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. That’s why the team’s decision to name him the starting quarterback on Wednesday afternoon was seen as a no-brainer.

Despite his star potential, Fields isn’t exactly thinking about what he could become in a few years from now.

When asked by a reporter how he feels about potentially being the Bears’ franchise quarterback for the next decade, Fields said “I don’t even know if we’re going to be on this Earth for the next 10-15 years.”

That’s an unorthodox response from Fields, but he’s always been a player who focuses on the present day.

Fields told the media on Wednesday that his parents wanted to go out to dinner with him to celebrate his recent promotion. Instead of going out to eat with his parents, Fields stayed at home with his dog and studied film.

Spending one night out with family members wouldn’t be wrong, but Fields is just hell-bent on becoming the best possible version of himself. If that means he needs to spend as many hours as possible watching film, then so be it.

The NFL world will get to see Fields in action this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.