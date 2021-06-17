Justin Fields Has Honest Comment About His “Job”

The Chicago Bears offseason has been centered around the team’s quarterback competition between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Although the veteran was seemingly brought in to start for the team Week 1, the former Ohio State star and No. 11 overall pick certainly has an argument to take the field for the season opener.

However, Fields doesn’t appear to sweating the outcome of this summer’s competition. Instead he said that he had just one “job” to focus on during his rookie year: helping the Bears win games.

“My job is strictly to get better, be the best quarterback I can be, and help my team win,” Fields said, via NBC Chicago’s Mike Berman. “That’s what I’m going to do, whether it’s starting or sitting.”

Head coach Matt Nagy cleared up where Fields falls on the Bears’ quarterback totem pole on Thursday. When meeting with the media, he shared that Dalton will be the team’s starter but that the rookie quarterback would be next on the depth chart, ahead of Nick Foles.

“He would be the guy,” Nagy said of Fields when asked who would take the field if Dalton left the game injured, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

“There will be a process and a plan,” Nagy said. “We will stick to that. That plan is not going to change tomorrow. The plan is not going to change in training camp. The plan is a plan — and it’s been thought out. . . . All three of those guys know that you need to produce, you need to play well, you need to compete, you need to be the best quarterback you can be. And then it’s going to be really pretty easy for us to see who that is and how that goes.”

Fields’ mindset will help him go far in the NFL. Although he might not lineup under center to start the Bears 2021 season, it’s only a matter of time before he gets an opportunity to prove himself.