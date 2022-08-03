Justin Fields Likes What He's Seeing From 1 Bears Wide Receiver

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears' receiving corps isn't exactly loaded with household names. That being said, Justin Fields complimented one particular wideout during this Wednesday's media session.

Fields named Equanimeous St. Brown as a target he's growing with during training camp.

"He's definitely always in the right spot," Fields told reporters. "He's a weapon in this offense, for sure."

St. Brown spent the first four years of his pro career with the Green Bay Packers. He was selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Packers, St. Brown had 37 catches for 543 yards and one touchdown.

Outside of Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle, the Bears don't really have any proven weapons at wide receiver. If St. Brown continues to develop, he could potentially carve out a role on this year's squad.

St. Brown will have the chance to make a name for himself during the preseason.