Justin Fields Made Bold Promise After Sunday's Tough Loss

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Justin Fields turned in another breakout performance, but the Chicago Bears still lost a 31-30 heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Fields threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns and ran for an additional 147 and two more scores. Unfortunately, his one major blemish was a costly one.

With the Bears leading 24-17 early in the fourth quarter, Fields tossed a pick-6 to Jeffrey Okudah in Chicago territory. Detroit tied the game up, and after Cairo Santos missed the PAT following Fields' ensuing 67-yard touchdown run, the Lions eventually won the game on a late Jamaal Williams TD run and Michael Badgley extra point.

After the game, a determined Fields promised he'll never make that same mistake again.

“I can assure you that will never happen again for the rest of my career," Fields said of the pick-6.

If we're being honest, Fields is going to throw another pick-6 at some point in his career. Those things happen from time to time.

However, as long as he continues to build on the last two weeks and shows further improvement this season, Bears fans should continue to feel good about their future at QB.