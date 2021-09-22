Justin Fields Sends Clear Message Ahead Of First NFL Start

The future is now for the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first regular season start due to a recent injury to Andy Dalton.

Fields came in for Dalton last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards and an interception. He also added 31 yards on the ground.

When asked about getting the start for this weekend’s game against the Cleveland Browns, Fields told reporters that he believes he’s ready for this moment.

“I think I’m ready,” Fields said on Wednesday. “I’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time.”

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields: "I think I'm ready. I've been preparing for this moment for a long time." — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) September 22, 2021

The Bears used Justin Fields in a limited capacity during their first two games. That plan didn’t sit well with fans in the Windy City because they wanted to see what the Ohio State product can do as the starter. Well, now they’ll get that chance to see what the 11th overall pick is made of.

Even though Matt Nagy said Dalton will be Chicago’s starter once he returns to full strength, Fields could win the job with a strong performance against Cleveland.

The Browns present a really tough test for Fields this Sunday, but he certainly sounds up for the challenge.

Kickoff for the Bears-Browns game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

