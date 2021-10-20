Justin Fields Names The 1 Thing That “Sucks” About His Rookie Season So Far

It’s been a rough start to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ NFL career to say the least. While his 2-2 record as a starter is already better than several other rookie quarterbacks, those wins have largely come in spite of him, not because of him.

When speaking to the media today, Fields expressed confidence that he’s growing into the offense. But there was one thing that he feels “sucks” about his rookie season so far: The lack of wins.

“The part that sucks is not being able to win games,” Fields said, per NBC Chicago’s Mike Berman.

The Bears are currently 3-3 thanks to two wins from Fields and one win from Andy Dalton. But the Bears’ top 10 defense can take far greater credit for that record than their bottom-three offense.

While Justin Fields didn’t see extensive playing time until midway through Week 2, he hasn’t impressed that much this season. He’s completed 53.5-percent of his passes for 632 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Fields has been sacked 18 times and currently leads the NFL in yards lost to sacks with 163. Suffice it to say, Fields isn’t having a stellar rookie season.

That said, if Fields can settle down and just learn how to manage the game, the Bears can get some momentum going.

It won’t be easy, but Fields already looks a little better over the past two weeks than he did in the first four.

Fields returns to action this coming week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be played on FOX.