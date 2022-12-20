Justin Fields Not Happy With The Hits He's Been Taking

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

As Justin Fields continues to progress as an NFL starter, he's hoping he'll start to get the benefit of the doubt more from officials.

On Tuesday, Fields admitted he has been disappointed with the lack of late hits being called in his favor lately.

""It's just been too many times where I feel like I've gotten hit late and there's been no flag. ... I'm just going to beg for a call and hope I get one in the near future," Fields said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score and Audacy.

Earlier this season, the Bears sent evidence to the NFL of what they claimed were missed late hits on Fields. It sounds like the second-year quarterback doesn't think anything has changed since then.

Fields, who last week became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, is a dual-threat QB, which might make it tougher for officials to evaluate some of the hits he takes that are the result of him running.

That doesn't excuse the refs, but could provide a possible explanation for why Fields hasn't seen as many flags as he hopes lately.