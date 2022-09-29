Justin Fields Reacts To Bears' Abysmal Start On Offense

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are off to a 2-1 start, but that's without much help from Justin Fields as a passer.

Fields has only attempted 45 passes in three games and has shockingly only completed 23. His 297 total passing yards is the lowest for a quarterback in the first three games of a season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Fields has also thrown four interceptions against just two touchdown passes. Addressing the Bears' struggles through the air on Wednesday," the second-year QB says his focus is on continuing to aim for improvement.

“My response to that is get back to work and keep working,” Fields said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

Fields was 8-of-17 passing for 106 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, a performance he called 'terrible" and "trash."

“Just learn from your mistakes knowing that you’re not going to be perfect,” Fields said of his approach. “And move on. Just correct each and every mistake and try to be better in every aspect.”

He will attempt to be better this Sunday when the 2-1 Bears take on the 2-1 New York Giants.