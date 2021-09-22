Justin Fields Reacts To Being Named Starting Quarterback

When the Chicago Bears step on the field Sunday afternoon, rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first regular season start.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced Fields will be filling in for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who suffered a knee injury last weekend. Fields stepped in for Dalton after he suffered the injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The rookie quarterback completed 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards and an interception. He also added 31 yards on the ground.

Before his big day on Sunday, reporters asked Fields what he thought about getting the opportunity to start a game. The former Ohio State star made it clear he’s been waiting for a long time.

Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“I think I’m ready. I’ve been preparing for this moment a long time. My mindset doesn’t change. I’m still going to play football and prepare the best I can,” Fields said. “Study, study, study and get more comfortable and more confident with the plays.”

Chicago traded up to No. 11 in the 2021 NFL draft in order to take Fields. That move could pay off handsomely if he’s able to take over as the longterm starter following Dalton’s injury.

The test won’t be easy for Fields as he takes on a much-improved Cleveland Browns team. His first start will come in hostile territory as the Bears travel to Cleveland for a battle with Baker Mayfield and company.

Chicago and Cleveland kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.