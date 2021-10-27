Justin Fields Reveals 1 Change Moving Forward For Bears

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is having a rough first NFL season to say the least. So he’s making a change in an effort to help his development along.

In a recent interview, Fields revealed that he’s started meeting with his receivers separately from team meetings to work on chemistry. He said that moving forward, he’s going to be doing this all the time in order to improve route-running.

Fields is completing just 57.3-percent of his passes this season. He has 816 yards and two touchdowns with seven interceptions in seven games. He’s 2-3 as a starter.

But Bears head coach Matt Nagy has given Fields the keys to the team. Deservedly or not, Fields is going to be the leader moving forward and needs the proper support around him to thrive.

Justin Fields just said he and the receivers now plan on meeting – separate from team meetings – moving forward, as much as needed, to improve and talk about routes etc. That’s positive. #Bears — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) October 27, 2021

Justin Fields started the 2021 season as the backup to Andy Dalton. It didn’t take long for him to start getting playing time as the team started using him in special packages.

But when Dalton got hurt, Fields was thrust into action. Unfortunately, his play has been very underwhelming so far.

While the Bears reeled off back-to-back wins over the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders, they largely did so in spite of Fields.

Getting better chemistry with his wide receivers is the least Fields can do as he hopes to prove worthy of the confidence Chicago has in him.