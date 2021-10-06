The Spun

Justin Fields Reveals Classy Message From Andy Dalton

Justin Fields and Andy Dalton shake hands.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) shake hands with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The future is now for the Chicago Bears, as head coach Matt Nagy named Justin Fields the team’s starting quarterback on Wednesday afternoon.

Fields looked impressive in the preseason for the Bears, but the starting job ultimately went to Andy Dalton. After Dalton suffered a knee injury in Week 2, Fields had the opportunity to win over the coaching staff’s trust.

While the Bears’ decision to go with Fields for the rest of the season couldn’t have been easy on Dalton, the veteran signal-caller refuses to let it affect his relationship with the rookie.

During this Wednesday’s press conference,  Fields revealed that Dalton called him yesterday to congratulate him on the winning the starting job. Dalton called it a “great opportunity” for the 11th overall pick.

Fields also told reporters that Dalton will be there to help him out this season.

Dalton could’ve taken this demotion the wrong way, but he wants to be a mentor to Fields and help him grow.

“He [Dalton] just didn’t want it to be awkward,” Fields said. “He didn’t want our relationship to change because of the situation.”

This could’ve been an awkward situation, that’s for sure. Kudos to Dalton for being a true professional and putting the team before himself.

