Justin Fields Reveals He's Changed His Routine After Loss

After winning their season opener, the Chicago Bears suffered a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Obviously, second-year quarterback Justin Fields wasn't pleased with the result.

Fields completed 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards with an interception. He also had 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Fields revealed that he has changed his post-loss routine. He now wakes up an hour earlier so he can study more.

"I just hate this feeling of losing," Fields said. "Sunday just hit different."

The Bears will try to bounce back this weekend against the Houston Texans.

If the Bears are going to improve to 2-1 this Sunday, they'll need Fields to be a bit more dynamic in the passing game.

We'll see if Fields can have a statement game against the Texans in Week 3.